Sept 19 Shares of database software maker Oracle
Corp. fell 2 percent in premarket trading on Friday
after the company posted disappointing quarterly earnings late
Thursday and at the same time said Larry Ellison was stepping
aside as chief executive.
Ellison, co-founder and leader of Oracle for 37 years, will
be replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, although
Ellison will remain executive chairman and chief technology
officer.
Oracle shares were down $1.05 at $40.50 in trading ahead of
Friday's opening bell, and the stock was the No. 2 most active
issue, with more than 850,000 shares changing hands.
At least two brokerages took negative actions on the stock
after news of the management change and weak profit report.
"Database license sales were again negative (especially weak
in the U.S.) ... Coupled with Larry Ellison's decision to give
up the CEO role, our confidence in the core database business is
getting tested," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a research note.
Deutsche downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" and cut
its target price to $42 from $48.
Meanwhile, Barclays cut its price target to $48 from $50,
but maintained a "buy" rating.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the median price target
for the stock among Wall Street analysts is $46.
Up to Thursday's close, stock had gained 8.6 percent this
year, roughly in line with the broader market. Still, that lags
the performance of most tech stocks this year, with the S&P
500's Technology Sector Index rising 14.6 percent by
comparison.
