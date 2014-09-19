(Adds brokerage action, updates shares)
Sept 19 Oracle Corp's shares fell as
much as 5.5 percent after the database software maker reported
disappointing quarterly earnings late Thursday and said Larry
Ellison was stepping aside as chief executive.
Ellison, co-founder and leader of Oracle for 37 years, will
be replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, although
Ellison will remain executive chairman and chief technology
officer.
Oracle shares were down $1.98 at $39.57 in mid-day trading
on the New York Stock Exchange with 7.8 million shares changing
hands, more than double the stock's 10-day average volume.
At least three brokerages took negative actions on the stock
after news of the management change and weak profit report.
"Database license sales were again negative (especially weak
in the U.S.) ... Coupled with Larry Ellison's decision to give
up the CEO role, our confidence in the core database business is
getting tested," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a research note.
Deutsche downgraded the stock to "hold" and cut its target
price to $42 from $48. Barclays Capital cut its price target to
$48 from $50, but maintained a "buy" rating.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co analyst Brian White cut his price
target on the stock to $48 from $50, citing "near-term
softness".
White, however, said he remained optimistic about Oracle's
cloud software efforts. The company's revenue from cloud
software rose 29 percent to $477 million in the first quarter,
and the company added more than 500 customers.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the median price target
for the stock among Wall Street analysts is $46.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had gained 8.6 percent
this year, roughly in line with the broader market. Still, that
lags the performance of most tech stocks this year, with the S&P
500's Technology Sector Index rising 14.6 percent by
comparison.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Writing by Dan
Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Joyjeet Das)