By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 By promoting its two
presidents to serve as co-chief executives instead of founder
and CEO Larry Ellison, database-and-software behemoth Oracle
is setting itself a course that has confounded other
big companies.
The move seemingly marries the product oversight of Mark
Hurd, former chief executive of Hewlett Packard, with the legal
and financial expertise of Safra Catz, a 15-year Oracle veteran.
With Ellison remaining executive chairman and in a position
to call the final shots, the company may be able to avoid some
of the challenges that have mired other co-CEOs, who often end
up in an unhappy "two's-a-crowd" situation, analysts say.
At Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, for example, Wenda
Harris Millard was supposed to oversee media, while co-CEO Robin
Marino held responsibility for marketing. That lasted just 10
months, with Millard quitting in early 2009 after frequent
clashes with Marino and company founder Stewart.
At Citigroup, a co-CEO arrangement between John Reed and
Sandy Weill, two strong personalities who publicly jousted, fell
apart when Reed left in 2000.
"Co-CEO structures are typically not ideal," said Bill
Kreher, an analyst at Edward Jones, who says most companies need
the decisiveness that a single strong-willed leader offers.
But at Oracle, because the duo has already worked together
for years, "we don't see the day-to-day changing," Kreher said.
Catz, trained in finance and law, was a Wall Street banker
from 1986 until she joined Oracle in 1999 and has been a central
figure in Oracle's many acquisitions. Sales-oriented Hurd spent
25 years at computer and ATM pioneer NCR Corp before joining
Hewlett-Packard, where he was CEO from 2005 until 2010.
Still, many analysts believe a single CEO will eventually
replace Ellison, be it Catz, Hurd, or perhaps another executive
such as Oracle software head Thomas Kurian.
Reverting to a single CEO would bring Oracle in line with
other software companies that have tried the dual track but
subsequently abandoned it.
Enterprise-software company Workday said in May that
co-founder and co-CEO David Duffield would step down as co-CEO,
leaving the role to Aneel Bhusri. Also in May, German software
giant SAP, a key competitor of Oracle, ended a co-CEO
arrangement when Jim Hagemann Snabe stepped down.
"It has to be executed right, and you have to have the right
working relationship to make it work," Derrick Wood, an analyst
at Susquehanna, said of the dual-CEO track.
Cases where it succeeds often include a founder who acts as
the visionary alongside a co-CEO who serves as the operations
head, such as at retailer Whole Foods Market and fast-food
restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill. That almost fits the
situation at Oracle, except operations will be run by two
people.
Having three, including Ellison, at the top makes Oracle
analogous to Korea's Samsung Electronics. Last year, Samsung
gave consumer-electronics head Yoon Boo-Keun and mobile chief
J.K. Shiin co-CEO titles, joining existing CEO Kwon Oh-hyun.
The co-CEO arrangement is more common in Europe, notes
Harvard Business School professor emeritus Joseph Bower.
Deutsche Bank and its co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen
are a prominent example.
"The downside in terms of confusion is obvious," said Bower.
But "if they work well together, essentially you've vastly
expanded the bandwidth of the CEO."
