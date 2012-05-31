May 30 Larry Ellison, the billionaire chief
executive of software maker Oracle Corp, said his
company will launch a new suite of cloud-based software products
and computing services the first week of June and he plans to
send out his first tweet to announce the event.
Oracle, which gets most of its revenue by selling software
that companies install in their own data centers, is far behind
smaller software vendor Salesforce.com Inc in the
business of distributing its products via the Internet.
Oracle generates about $1 billion in annual revenue from
Web-based software, Ellison said on Wednesday at a conference
organized by All Things Digital. That is about a third what
Salesforce.com projects it will pull in during the current year.
The new cloud, or Web-based, products include a platform for
building and running applications, databases and business
management software, Ellison said.
He is scheduled to provide more details at an event for
customers and analysts on June 6 at Oracle's headquarters in
Redwood City, California.
(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Matt Driskill)