BOSTON, Sept 21 Technology company Oracle Corp
increased billionaire CEO Larry Ellison's compensation
for last year by 24 percent.
Ellison, one of the most highly paid chief executive
officers in the United States, and the world's sixth-richest
man, according to Forbes, received total compensation for the
year ended May 31 of $96.2 million, almost all of it in stock
options. That compared with 77.6 million in the prior year.
His compensation rose during a period in which the company's
shares fell 23 percent, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite
Index, which was little changed during the same period.
Company spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined comment on
the compensation package, which was disclosed in an annual
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The board's executive compensation committee said in that
disclosure that its long-standing approach has been to "provide
total compensation opportunities that are significantly above
the average of our peer group."
That group includes Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc
, International Business Machines Corp and
Microsoft Corp.
Ellison, 68, has been CEO since he co-founded the company 35
years ago, making him the longest-running chief executive at a
major Silicon Valley firm.