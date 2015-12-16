(New throughout, adds forecasts for third quarter)
Dec 16 Business software maker Oracle Corp
on Wednesday delivered a third-quarter profit forecast
that did not quite meet analysts' expectations, and the
company's shares fell about 1 percent in extended trading.
Oracle forecast third-quarter profit of about 63-66 cents
per share, with revenue flat or up 3 percent which translates to
$9.33 billion-$9.61 billion. The company's shift from licensing
software to cloud-based subscriptions has squeezed its margins.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of 65 cents per
share on revenue of $9.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"This is a softer outlook than the Street was expecting and
speaks to the massive growth challenges ahead," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
Oracle, like other established technology companies, has
been moving its business to the cloud-based model, essentially
providing services remotely via data centers rather than selling
installed software.
In the second quarter ended Nov. 30, revenue from the
company's cloud-computing software and platform service rose 34
percent to $484 million.
Total revenue fell 6.3 percent to $8.99 billion, missing
analysts average estimate of $9.06 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's second-quarter net income fell to $2.2 billion, or
51 cents per share, from $2.5 billion, or 56 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 63 cents per share, beating
average analysts' estimate of 60 cents per share.
Up to Wednesday's close, Oracle's stock had fallen 13.5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and David Gregorio)