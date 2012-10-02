Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Oracle Corp CEO Larry Ellison said the company will focus on driving organic growth through a new suite of cloud computing software versus pursuing major acquisitions for now, though he would not rule out a big deal "down the road."
The billionaire, who has led the company he founded for more than three decades, would not identify potential successors, but said there were "a lot of people" who could take his place. He spoke in an interview with TV business channel CNBC.
Oracle has pursued growth through major acquisitions but is now trying to catch up with younger rivals including Salesforce.com Inc and Amazon.com Inc, which have made swifter inroads selling software and computer services to businesses over the Internet.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.