By Dan Levine
WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday closely questioned Google's claim that Oracle
does not enjoy copyright protection over certain parts
of the Java programming language.
The issue, under review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Washington, is being closely watched by
software developers in Silicon Valley.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. The Java programming language
was created by Sun Microsystems, which Oracle acquired in 2010.
Oracle sued Google later that year, claiming that Google had
improperly incorporated parts of Java into Android.
Oracle President and Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz, who
took the stand during trial last year, appeared in court on
Wednesday to hear the appellate arguments. She declined to
comment outside the courtroom. Google attorney Robert Van Nest
also declined to comment.
The case examined whether computer language that connects
programs - known as application programming interfaces, or APIs
- can be copyrighted.
At trial in San Francisco last year, Oracle claimed Google's
Android tramples on its rights to the structure of 37 Java APIs.
Oracle sought roughly $1 billion on its copyright claims.
Google argued that Oracle cannot copyright the structure of
Java, an open-source or publicly available software language.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that the Java APIs
replicated by Google were not subject to copyright protection
and free for all to use.
Oracle appealed. At the hearing on Wednesday, Federal
Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley questioned whether Alsup's
ruling meant Google could similarly use APIs from companies like
Apple or Microsoft.
"This would apply to every possible computer program out
there," O'Malley said.
Google attorney Robert Van Nest said that was true, but that
Google still cannot copy actual source code from competitors.
Google spent over two years and millions of dollars writing
source code for Android, Van Nest said.
"Fifteen million lines of Android source code were
original," Van Nest said.
The trial in San Francisco attracted widespread attention,
as Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Google CEO Larry Page both
testified. Alsup deferred his legal ruling about the
copyrightability of Java APIs until after a jury had heard
evidence on other issues in dispute.
The jury deadlocked on whether Google had fairly used the
Java APIs, which Alsup then decided weren't subject to copyright
anyway.
At the appeals court argument on Wednesday, O'Malley and
Judge Richard Taranto said two of the main legal precedents
cited by Google were not relevant to the issue of whether Java
APIs could be copyrighted.
Oracle attorney Joshua Rosenkranz asked the appeals court to
rule that Java APIs were subject to copyright, and that Google
was not entitled to a fair use defense.
However, Van Nest said if the Federal Circuit decides that
copyright applies to the APIs, a second jury should consider
fair use.
The three judge Federal Circuit panel did not say when it
would issue a ruling.
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Oracle America Inc vs. Google Inc, 13-1021.