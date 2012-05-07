SAN FRANCISCO May 7 A Northern California jury on Monday found that Google Inc infringed upon Oracle Corp's copyrights on the structure of part of the Java software programming language, in a high stakes trial over smartphone technology.

However, the jury failed to decide after days of deliberation whether Google had the right to fair use of that copyrighted structure.

The verdict on copyright was read in a San Francisco federal courtroom. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)