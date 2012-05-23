By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Google Inc's
Android mobile platform has not infringed Oracle's
patents, a California jury decided in a high stakes trial fought
by the two Silicon Valley giants over smartphone technology.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a San Francisco
federal court, and confirmed by a Google spokesman. An Oracle
attorney declined to comment on the decision.
Because the same jury could not unanimously agree on the
copyright allegations earlier in the case, the latest verdict on
patents effectively puts an indefinite hold on Oracle's quest
for damages. Oracle at one point was seeking roughly $1 billion
in damages.
The jury found earlier that Oracle had proven copyright
infringement for parts of Java. But the jury could not
unanimously agree on whether Google could fairly use that
material.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Android infringes
on its intellectual property rights to the Java programming
language. Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and
that Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an
"open-source" or publicly available software language.
Without a finding against Google on that fair use question,
Oracle cannot recover damages on the bulk of its copyright
claims.
Judge William Alsup has not yet decided on several legal
issues that could determine how a potential retrial on copyright
would unfold.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)