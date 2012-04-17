Sika posts 21.8 percent increase in profit for 2016
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison said the software maker had considered building its own smartphone to compete with Apple Inc and Google Inc, but decided it was a "bad idea" after a weeks-long cost and market analysis.
As part of that exhaustive internal analysis, he said, Oracle had pondered at one point buying Blackberry-maker Research in Motion Ltd and Palm -- a smartphone maker scooped up by Hewlett Packard Co.
On the second day of a legal battle between Oracle and Google over Java patents used in Android mobile software, Ellison added that Oracle felt it lacked in-house expertise on smartphones and hence considered acquisitions. But it ultimately decided to abandon the idea. (Reporting By Edwin Chan and Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. companies led by tech firms Yahoo Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke Obama administration guidance that allowed transgender public school students to use the bathroom of their choice.
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation