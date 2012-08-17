* Oracle lost IP trial vs Google earlier this year
* Judge ordered companies to disclose commentators they paid
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 17 Oracle Corp and
Google Inc responded on Friday to a judge's request for
the identity of all writers who commented on the companies'
intellectual property lawsuit, and who received money from the
tech giants.
But while the post-trial order from U.S. District Judge
William Alsup earlier this month had riveted tech and legal
circles, the companies' responses contained no bombshells.
"Neither Google nor its counsel has paid an author,
journalist, commentator or blogger to report or comment on any
issues in this case," the Internet search company said in its
court filing.
Alsup's highly unusual order came months after the companies
had squared off at trial, which featured testimony from
high-profile technology executives including Oracle Chief
Executive Larry Ellison and Google CEO Larry Page. The case
attracted heavy media coverage from the mainstream press and
technology-focused blogs.
In his order, Alsup said he was "concerned" about
relationships between commentators and the companies, but the
judge did not reveal what specifically prompted him to act.
Oracle on Friday said it had hired blogger Florian Mueller,
who often comments on patent issues, as a consultant on
"competition related matters." However, Oracle said it retained
Mueller after he began writing about the litigation.
"He was not retained to write about the case," Oracle said.
In an email to Reuters, Mueller noted he had previously
disclosed the Oracle connection on his blog. "It's a consulting
relationship, not a pay-for-blog relationship," he said on
Friday.
In its court filing on Friday, Oracle also said some
employees might have blogged about the case, but said it did not
ask for or approve such posts.
Oracle sued Google in federal court in 2010, claiming the
latter's Android mobile platform violated its patents and
copyright to the Java programming language. It sought roughly $1
billion on the copyright claims.
Earlier this year, after the jury decided in Google's favor,
Alsup ruled Oracle could not claim copyright protection on most
of the Java material that Oracle took to trial. Oracle has said
it will appeal.
Oracle also criticized Google for funding certain trade
associations, whose staff then wrote about legal issues in play
during the litigation. In its filing, Google acknowledged
contributions to various groups but said it has not paid any of
them to comment on issues in the case.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.