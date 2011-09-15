* Unclear how it would affect larger case and damages
* Bulk of Oracle's claims on copyright can move forward
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 A U.S. judge will allow
the bulk of Oracle Corp's ORCL.O copyright infringement
claims against Google Inc (GOOG.O) over the Java programming
language, according to a court ruling on Thursday.
Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search
leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's
Java patents.
In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled
copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired
the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup
largely denied Google's motion to resolve the copyright claims
in its favor before trial.
It is unclear how the ruling will affect Oracle's potential
damages recovery in the case. In a court hearing earlier on
Thursday, Google attorney Robert Van Nest said Oracle had
submitted a revised damages estimate, but neither company's
attorneys revealed how much Oracle is now seeking.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)