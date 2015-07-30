By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Oracle Corp's
long-running legal battle with Google Inc over
Google's Android operating system for smartphones and other
devices probably will not proceed to another trial until the
middle of 2016, a U.S. judge said on Thursday.
The closely watched case involves how much copyright
protection should extend to the Java programming language, which
Google used to design the operating system. Oracle is seeking
royalties for Google's use of some of the Java language,
while Google argues it should be able to use Java without paying
a fee.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to end the case
in Google's favor and sent the case back to San Francisco
federal court for further proceedings. In 2012, a jury found
that Google infringed Oracle's copyright but deadlocked on
Google's fair use defense.
In court on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup
reviewed a series of legal issues that must be resolved before a
retrial on fair use and damages. Oracle has said in court
filings that the stakes have only grown, given Android's
"dramatically enhanced market position" compared to when the
first trial took place.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. Oracle sued Google five years
ago and is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright claims.
Alsup on Thursday said his trial calendar likely precludes
another trial until spring of next year. He also asked whether
mediation would help the companies settle the case. Google
attorney Robert Van Nest said he thought mediation would be
"premature."
Still, Alsup ordered the companies into mediation "whether
you like it our not."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)