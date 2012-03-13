BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 13 A U.S. judge on Tuesday scheduled a trial between Oracle Corp and Google Inc for April 16, 2012 over claims that Google violated Oracle's intellectual property rights relating to the Java programming language, according to a ruling.
The trial is set to take place in a San Francisco federal court. (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.