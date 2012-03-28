March 28 Google is willing to pay Oracle a percentage of Android revenue on two patents if Oracle succeeds in proving patent infringement at an upcoming trial over the Java programming language, according to a court filing.

However, Oracle says the proposed damages from Google are too low, according to the document, which the parties filed jointly.

Google proposed to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in damages on two patents, covering the period through 2011. For future damages, Google proposed to pay Oracle 0.5 percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December and 0.015 percent of a second patent until it expires in April 2018. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)