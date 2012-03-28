March 28 Google is willing to pay Oracle a
percentage of Android revenue on two patents if Oracle succeeds
in proving patent infringement at an upcoming trial over the
Java programming language, according to a court filing.
However, Oracle says the proposed damages from Google are
too low, according to the document, which the parties filed
jointly.
Google proposed to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in
damages on two patents, covering the period through 2011. For
future damages, Google proposed to pay Oracle 0.5 percent of
Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December
and 0.015 percent of a second patent until it expires in April
2018.
