SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Oracle Corp and Google Inc have reached an "irreconcilable impasse" in settlement negotiations in a high-profile intellectual property lawsuit, and the companies' lawyers should prepare for trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal said he would not convene any further settlement conferences in the patent and copyright lawsuit against Google over the Java programming language. Trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 16. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)