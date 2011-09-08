* Ellison, Page should attend mediation in Java case-judge

* Patent trial between Oracle, Google slated for October

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 The judge overseeing a potential billion dollar patent case between Oracle and Google is angling for a summit of Silicon Valley's two most famous Larrys.

Oracle Corp ORCL.O Chief Executive Larry Ellison and Google (GOOG.O) CEO Larry Page had not been slated by their respective companies to attend a mediation session in Oracle's patent infringement case against Google over the Java programming language.

However, in an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup "strongly" recommended that the magistrate running the mediation compel Ellison and Page to show up.

"In light of the October trial date, mediation sessions should take place this month," Alsup wrote.

Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined to comment, and Google representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search company's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.

Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in January 2010.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, Google proposed sending Android chief Andy Rubin and General Counsel Kent Walker to a mediation. Oracle offered President Safra Catz and Thomas Kurian, its executive vice president of product development.

Google said in those court filings that it "welcomes" the upcoming negotiating session, while Oracle said it "concurs" with the idea of having one.

"Oracle has found previous efforts at settlement, including private discussions between the parties, frustrating for lack of follow-through, and believes that those efforts have not exhausted the possibilities for resolving the case," Oracle wrote in its filing.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)