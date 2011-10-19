* U.S. judge pushes back Oct. 31 trial date-hearing
* Judge says may hand off potential billion dollar case
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 Oracle ORCL.O and
Google (GOOG.O) will not square off in a high stakes patent
trial by the end of October as a U.S. judge on Wednesday
formally vacated the trial date.
The decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup,
announced in a hearing, had been expected. Alsup also said he
may hand off the potential billion dollar case to another
judge.
Oracle sued Google last year, alleging the Web search
leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's
Java patents.
In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled
copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired
the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
Alsup said on Wednesday that he has an unrelated criminal
trial beginning next week, which he said would not be completed
until January or February 2012. He also said he was considering
asking another Northern California federal judge to take over
the case.
Alsup asked attorneys for both sides to get back to him
with feedback on the idea. He said he has not been so
overworked in 37 years of professional life.
"Your case is huge and needs the attention of somebody who
can give it more time than I can," Alsup said.
The case is part of a wider web of litigation among phone
makers and software firms over who owns the patents used in
smartphones and tablets, as rivals aggressively rush into a
market in which Apple (AAPL.O) jump-started with iPhone and
iPad.
Oracle and Google attorneys also argued on Wednesday about
whether Oracle should be able to use an internal Google email
in the case. The email, sent from a Google engineer,
recommended that Google license Java technology.
Google attorney Robert Van Nest said the email should be
treated as confidential under protections for disclosing legal
advice. However, Oracle attorney Michael Jacobs said a
magistrate judge got it right in ordering that the email could
be used.
Alsup did not say how he would rule on that issue.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Bernard Orr)