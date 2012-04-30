By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 Jurors began
deliberating on Monday about whether Google Inc
violated Oracle Corp's copyright on parts of the Java
programming language, part of a high stakes trial over
smartphone technology with more than $1 billion in play.
Oracle is suing Google in federal court, claiming the search
engine giant's Android mobile platform violated its patents and
copyright to Java, and is seeking roughly $1 billion in
copyright damages.
Two years ago Oracle paid about $7.4 billion to buy Sun
Microsystems, acquiring Java, the programming which is
incorporated in Android smartphone technology, in the takeover.
In court on Monday, Oracle attorney Michael Jacobs said the
parts of Java software that Google copied took much creative
talent to compose.
"It's kind of like creating a symphony," Jacobs said during
his closing argument.
But Google attorney Robert Van Nest said Sun's leadership
had supported Android, and that Oracle decided against pursuing
a smartphone of its own.
"It isn't until after they failed that they brought this
lawsuit here," Van Nest said.
The jury will deliberate on copyright liability before
moving on to hear evidence about patent infringement. U.S.
District Judge William Alsup must also decide some of the
copyright issues.
The trial, which began earlier this month, is expected to
last eight weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)