* Company mum on details ahead of speech by CEO
* CEO Larry Ellison to speak late Wednesday
BOSTON Oct 5 Oracle Corp ORCL.O is preparing
to expand its offerings in cloud computing, one of the
fastest-growing areas of the technology sector, the company said
on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Chief Executive Larry Ellison.
The company released a short statement saying that
Executive Vice President Thomas Kurian would provide a
"technical deep dive" on the offerings to media and analysts
following Ellison's speech to customers at the technology giant's
annual users conference.
Oracle, which offers a wide variety of software and
hardware used in corporate data centers, has lagged behind
rivals including Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in offering cloud computing
services to its customers.
Two company officials declined to describe the new
offerings.
