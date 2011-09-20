* Q1 rev $8.374 bln vs Street view $8.353 bln
* Q1 EPS $0.36 vs $0.27 year ago
* Software sales up 17 pct, hardware rev down 1 pct
* Shares rise 1 percent in late trade
Sept 20 Oracle Corp ORCL.O posted solid
quarterly results that appeared to defy a weak global
technology spending outlook but its weakening hardware sales
left investors unimpressed.
Oracle shares rose slightly in late trade after a 1 percent
slip in hardware sales offset overall revenue and earnings that
beat Wall Street estimates.
"It was fine, not great," said Richard Davis, an analyst at
Canaccord Genuity. Software sales were a little better than
expected. This is really what you are going to see from a lot
of companies out there. Basically the economy is slow but it's
not 2008."
New software sales, a gauge of future profit because they
generate high-margin long-term service contracts, rose 17
percent compared with analysts' expectations for 15 percent.
Oracle, which competes with SAP in selling software to
corporations and public agencies, reports results a month
before its rivals -- giving investors a peek at July and August
this year -- and is watched for the latest insights into
industry trends.
Oracle also sells server computers following its purchase
of Sun Microsystems early last year. But hardware sales -- a
weak spot in Oracle's otherwise robust set of numbers --
slipped 1 percent to $1.67 billion, lighter than expected as
the company sacrificed sales for profitability.
The company run by flamboyant Silicon Valley billionaire
Larry Ellison on Tuesday reported revenue of $8.37 billion in
the fiscal first quarter ended August. This is just a touch
ahead of Wall Street's target of $8.35 billion and up 11.6
percent from $7.50 billion in the year-ago period.
Net income came to $1.84 billion, or 36 cents share, up
from $1.35 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same quarter
the year before. Excluding unusual items it earned 48 cents per
share compared with analysts' expectations for 46 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Margins climbed to 54 percent from 48 percent in the
previous quarter.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 6
cents per share to be paid Nov. 2.
The outlook for worldwide technology spending has darkened
after warnings by bellwether technology vendors from Dell Inc
DELL.O to Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O). Governments are scaling
back purchases to reduce deficits while corporations are
tightening budgets to cope with a worsening economic picture.
Shares in the world's No. 3 software maker rose 1 percent
to $28.65 in extended trading, after closing down 2 percent at
$28.35 on Nasdaq.
