* Sees Q2 EPS ex-items of 56-58 cts, vs Street's 56 cts
* Q1 software sales up 17 pct, hardware rev down 1 pct
* Q1 EPS ex-items 48 cts, vs 46 cts expected by Wall St
* Shares rise 3 percent after hours
(Adds executive's comments)
By Sinead Carew and Edwin Chan
Sept 20 Oracle Corp ORCL.O forecast earnings
for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well
as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to
investors hoping that global technology spending is holding
up.
Its shares rose 3 percent after it said new software sales,
a gauge of future profit because they generate high-margin
long-term service contracts, increased 17 percent in its first
fiscal quarter, ended Aug. 31. Analysts had expected 15
percent.
Oracle also forecast software sales growth for the current
quarter in a range of 6 percent to 16 percent, which was much
higher than the flat to 10 percent estimated by ThinkEquity
analyst Brian Schwartz.
Executives also said they are confident of market share
gains against rivals such as SAP (SAPG.DE) in Europe, a region
that along with the Middle East and Africa accounts for a third
of its business but is grappling with a widening economic
crisis.
"I'm certainly encouraged by that license revenue growth.
In the near term that's a very positive indicator," Schwartz
said, even as he noted that the company's overall revenue
forecast was lighter than expected.
Oracle forecast a 4 percent to 8 percent gain in revenue
this quarter, translating into sales of $9 billion to $9.3
billion, slightly lagging forecasts of $9.36 billion.
It also forecast earnings before one-time items of 56 cents
to 58 cents per share for the current quarter, compared with
the 56 cents expected by Wall Street.
The outlook for worldwide technology spending darkened
after warnings by major technology vendors from Dell Inc
DELL.O to Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O). Governments are scaling
back purchases to reduce deficits while corporations are
tightening budgets to cope with an uncertain economic picture.
Oracle, which competes with SAP in selling software to
corporations and public agencies, reports results a month
before its rivals -- giving investors a first peek at July and
August this year -- and is watched for the latest insights into
industry trends.
EUROPEAN STRENGTH FORESHADOWED?
A stronger-than-expected European performance -- partly
credited by executives to market share gains against arch foe
SAP -- helped boost sales last quarter.
However, Richard Davis, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity,
noted that the European countries in most trouble -- Greece,
Ireland and Spain -- were not key markets anyway. "They're
doing well in the markets where they should be doing well," he
said.
The company, which is run by flamboyant Silicon Valley
billionaire Larry Ellison, on Tuesday reported revenue of $8.37
billion for the fiscal first quarter. This is just a touch
ahead of Wall Street's estimate of $8.35 billion and up 11.6
percent from $7.50 billion in the year-ago period.
"We just had a solid quarter in Europe," said President
Mark Hurd. "I would be cautious that this may not be macro but
maybe more Oracle-specific. We're hiring in Europe."
As well as software, Oracle sells server computers
following its purchase of Sun Microsystems last year. Overall
hardware sales -- a weak spot in Oracle's otherwise robust
numbers -- slipped 1 percent to $1.67 billion, lighter than
expected as the company sacrificed sales for profitability.
The company said it expects another weak quarter for
hardware and forecast sales in a range of flat to down 5
percent in the current quarter.
"The outlook seemed fine," said Canaccord's Davis. "They've
done this three quarters now -- slightly lower revenue growth
and better margin growth. They're doing the right thing. We'll
see how it plays out but for now they're in good shape."
Margins climbed to 54 percent from 48 percent in the
previous quarter, reflecting a strategy of moving toward
higher-end servers and relinquishing volume sales growth.
Net income rose to $1.84 billion, or 36 cents share, from
$1.35 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same quarter the
year before.
Excluding unusual items, Oracle earned 48 cents per share
compared with analysts' expectations of 46 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 6
cents per share to be paid Nov. 2.
Shares of the world's No. 3 software maker rose 3 percent
to $29.25 in extended trading, after closing down 2.3 percent
at $28.35 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Edwin Chan in Los
Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang and Steve Orlofsky)