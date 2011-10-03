* Ellison touts benefits of parallel computing
* Company aggressively expanding hardware offerings
* Unveils Exalytics data analysis machine
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 Oracle chief
executive Larry Ellison unveiled new all-in-one data center
products as the world's No.3 software maker steps up its move
into the hardware market.
Speaking on Sunday at the start of Oracle's annual
technology and user conference in San Francisco, Ellison touted
the benefits of parallel computing and showed off the latest
version of the company's SPARC Solaris computer.
He also unveiled Oracle's new Exalytics data analysis
machine, "hardware and software engineered to deliver data
analysis at the speed of thought," Ellison said at the OpenWorld
conference, which is expected to attract more than 40,000
people.
With its multi-billion purchase of Sun Microsystems last
year, Oracle is aggressively stepping into the hardware business
and competing against vendors including former partner
Hewlett-Packard .
Ellison spent much of his speech pitching the idea of
parallel computing, where computers are built with multiple
processors and other components that work simultaneously,
improving overall performance.
"How do we make this thing to go 10 times faster? Parallel
everything," Ellison said. "Lots and lots of parallel network
connections moving enormous amounts of data in parallel. That's
how you make this thing go faster."
Last year, the company launched Exalogic, combining hardware
technology acquired in Oracle's multi-billion dollar purchase of
Sun Microsystems with its own software.
Oracle so far has installed 1,000 of its Exadata database
machines with customers and sales are going well, he said.
Oracle has long compete with European software giant SAP AG
and IBM in the business software and database
products markets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Matt Driskill)