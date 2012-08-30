By Jim Finkle
Aug 30 Oracle Corp repaired bugs in its
widely used Java software on Thursday, several days after
several computer security experts found flaws that they said
opened PCs to attacks by hackers.
Warnings about the bugs began emerging over the weekend,
unnerving businesses and consumers scrambling to fend off
growing threats from computer viruses that are able to evade
anti-virus software.
Oracle urged computer users to install the latest version of
the program as soon as possible.
Java is a language that enables programmers to write
software using just one set of code that will run on virtually
any type of computer. It is widely used on the Internet so that
Web developers can make sites accessible from multiple browsers
running on Microsoft Corp Windows PCs or Macs from
Apple Inc.
The security firm Rapid7 said in a statement that it had
tested Oracle's update, and the update appeared to have fixed
the flaw.
The free update is available on Oracle's website at