June 1 Oracle Corp was sued on
Wednesday by a former senior finance manager who claimed she was
terminated in retaliation for complaining about improper
accounting practices in its cloud services business.
The plaintiff, Svetlana Blackburn, said upper management
tried to push her to "fit square data into round holes" to make
Oracle Cloud Services' financial results look better. She said
Oracle terminated her employment last October 15, within weeks
after she began registering her objections.
Oracle was not immediately available for comment. Its shares
fell about 3.4 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)