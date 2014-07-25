BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
BRUSSELS, July 25 European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear world No. 2 software maker Oracle Corp's $5.3 billion bid for Micros Systems, the European Commission said on Friday.
The deal, Oracle's biggest in five years, is in line with Oracle's strategy to boost its fast-expanding cloud business. Micros makes point-of-sale hardware and software for restaurants and hotels.
The Commission can now either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions to resolve competition issues. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.