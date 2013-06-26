By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Software companies Oracle
and NetSuite announced an alliance to deliver
cloud-based services to mid-size business customers, the third
tie-up unveiled this week by Oracle as it pushes further into
services delivered over the Internet.
The agreement will focus on integrating Oracle's software
for human resources with NetSuite's services for enterprise
resource planning and will be aimed at mid-size companies,
Oracle and NetSuite said.
"You shouldn't think of this as a date. You should think of
this as us continuing to integrate our products closer and
closer together," Oracle President Mark Hurd told analysts and
reporters on a conference call. "Think of this almost as rolling
thunder as opposed to an event."
NetSuite, in which Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison is a
major shareholder, makes web-based software for small and
mid-size companies to manage their businesses and customers.
Connecting their products gives the two technology companies new
sales opportunities.
The partnership with NetSuite follows Oracle agreements
announced earlier this week with cloud-computing leader
Salesforce.com and top software maker Microsoft
.
Oracle wants to speed up its move into cloud computing, a
fast-growing area of technology where the No. 3 software maker
has fallen behind smaller rivals selling all-in-one solutions
that are less expensive than Oracle's offerings.
Shares of NetSuite have more than tripled over the past five
years, while Oracle's have gained about 40 percent.
Microsoft will support Oracle's software on its cloud-based
platforms, which have also struggled to catch up with
Amazon.com's cloud offering, called Amazon Web
Services, which blazed the trail in elastic online computing
services.
Ellison and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Thursday are due
to hold a conference call to outline the details of their new
nine-year partnership.