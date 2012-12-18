S.Korean won ends at over 3-mth high on heavy dollar-selling
SEOUL, Feb 14 The South Korean won rose rapidly to its highest close in more than three months on Tuesday as exporters aggressively sold off dollars.
BOSTON Dec 18 Technology giant Oracle Corp reported that new software sales and cloud software subscriptions rose 17 percent from a year earlier to $2.4 b i l lion in its fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, bea ting it s own forecasts.
The world's No. 3 software maker had forecast that new software sales would climb 5 to 15 percent from a year earlier when it last reported earnings, on Sept. 20. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Gary Hill)
SEOUL, Feb 14 The South Korean won rose rapidly to its highest close in more than three months on Tuesday as exporters aggressively sold off dollars.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.