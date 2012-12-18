BOSTON Dec 18 Technology giant Oracle Corp reported that new software sales and cloud software subscriptions rose 17 percent from a year earlier to $2.4 b i l lion in its fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, bea ting it s own forecasts.

The world's No. 3 software maker had forecast that new software sales would climb 5 to 15 percent from a year earlier when it last reported earnings, on Sept. 20. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Gary Hill)