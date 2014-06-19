(Adds forecasts from conference call, analysts' comments)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Oracle Corp on
Thursday posted fiscal fourth-quarter results that disappointed
investors looking for more progress against rivals selling
web-based services, sending its shares lower.
Reflecting expectations of a pickup in its software business
and progress in cloud computing, shares of Oracle had gained 10
percent over the past three months, double the S&P 500's
increase.
But Thursday's results cast doubt onto Oracle's execution in
an industry facing increasingly tight competition.
"It's a bit of a jaw-dropper, in terms of Oracle missing
results across the board in its historically strong fiscal
year-end quarter," said FBR analyst Dan Ives. "It's like Spain
getting knocked out of the World Cup in its first week."
Smaller, aggressive companies like Salesforce.com Inc
and Workday Inc have been offering competitive
software and Internet-based products at prices that often
undercut Oracle.
Oracle's meager quarterly results underscore soft spending
across the enterprise technology industry. Spending could become
even more restrained as companies around the world move away
from operating their own IT departments in favor of cloud
services that cost less, said Summit Research analyst Richard
Williams.
"As it moves to the cloud, overall tech spending becomes
worse than a zero-sum game," Williams said. "There's going to be
a lot of pain."
Four-decade-old Oracle has been rolling out its own
cloud-based products but they remain under 5 percent of its
overall revenue.
A string of acquisitions fueling Oracle's growth has slowed
of late although the company is in talks to buy software maker
Micros Systems Inc, according to a Bloomberg report
this week.
"One thing that's clear is they need to get this M&A engine
started again," Ives said.
For the fiscal first quarter, Oracle expects software and
cloud revenue to grow between 6 percent and 8 percent, Chief
Financial Officer Safra Catz told analysts on a conference call.
That forecast includes expectations for software- and
platform-related cloud services to grow between 25 percent and
35 percent.
Oracle said it expects its hardware system revenue to be in
a range of down 1 percent to up 3 percent.
For its latest fourth quarter, Oracle said overall revenue
rose 3 percent to $11.3 billion. That was less than the $11.48
billion analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell 4 percent to $3.6 billion. Earnings per
share were unchanged at 80 cents.
On an adjusted basis, Oracle earned 92 cents per share, less
than the 95 cents expected on average by analysts.
Revenue from Oracle's hardware systems products grew 2
percent to $870 million.
Shares of Oracle fell more than 5 percent in extended trade
after closing down 0.70 percent at $42.51 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Marguerita Choy,
Bernard Orr)