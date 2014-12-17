(Adds context, more detail)

Dec 17 Oracle Corp posted a 3.5 percent rise in total revenue in the company's first quarter since Larry Ellison stepped down as chief executive, bolstered by a 45 percent jump in its fast-growing cloud services business.

The shares rose 2.5 percent to $42.20 in after-market trading.

Total revenue rose to $9.6 billion from $9.3 billion, beating analysts' expectations.

Investors have been carefully watching how Oracle beefs up its "cloud" divisions, which deliver software over the Internet, as a gauge for how well it can fight off competition from software companies such as Salesforce.com Inc.

The company's net income slipped to $2.50 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.55 billion. On a per share basis as measured by traditional accounting, profit was flat at 56 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang)