June 17 Oracle Corp forecast quarterly
profit below analysts' estimates, and said weak sales of its
traditional database software licenses were made worse by a
strong U.S. dollar that lowered the value of foreign revenue.
Shares of Oracle, often seen as a barometer for the
technology sector, fell 6 percent to $42.15 in extended trading
after the company's earnings report on Wednesday. Shares of
Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com, two of
Oracle's closest rivals, were close to unchanged.
"This was an ugly print and speaks to the headwinds Oracle
is seeing in the field as their legacy database business is
seeing slowing growth," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets. "While cloud has seen pockets of strength,
overall the excuses we see out of Oracle have continued to
frustrate the Street."
Oracle, like other established tech companies, is looking to
move its business to the cloud-computing model, essentially
providing services remotely via data centers rather than selling
installed software.
The 38-year-old company has had some success with the cloud
model, but is not moving fast enough to make up for declines in
its traditional software sales.
Oracle, along with German rival SAP, has been
losing market share in customer relationship management software
in recent years to Salesforce.com, which only offers cloud-based
services.
Because of lower software sales and the strong dollar,
Oracle's net income fell to $2.76 billion, or 62 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.65 billion,
or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 78 cents per share,
below the 86 cents expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.4 percent to $10.71 billion. Revenue rose 3
percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts had expected
revenue of $10.92 billion, on average.
Sales from Oracle's cloud-computing software and platform
service, an area keenly watched by investors, rose 29 percent to
$416 million.
For the current quarter, Oracle forecast earnings of 56
cents to 59 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of
61 cents. It estimated revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent
over the year-ago quarter, excluding any change in the value of
the dollar.
