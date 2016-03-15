March 15 Oracle Corp posted a 3.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak sales of its traditional database software products.

Net income fell to $2.14 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.50 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $9.01 billion from $9.33 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)