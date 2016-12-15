BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Oracle Corp reported a smaller-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as the business software maker's sales from countries outside the United States were weighed down by a stronger dollar.
The company's total adjusted revenue inched up to $9.07 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30 from about $9 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $9.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's net income fell to $2.03 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share.
The company's shares were down 2 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.