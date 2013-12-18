SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Oracle Corp : * CFO says sees Q3 new software and subscription revenue between +2 percent and

+12 percent in constant currency * CFO sees Q3 hardware product revenue in range between -1 percent and +9

percent * CFO says expects Q3 total revenue to grow between 3 percent and 7 percent in

constant dollars * CFO says sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS between 68 cents and 72 cents in constant

dollars