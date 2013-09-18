Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Oracle Corp Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz said on Wednesday she expects fiscal second-quarter new software and subscription revenue to decline as much as 4 percent or rise as much as 6 percent.
She and Oracle President Mark Hurd told analysts on a conference call that software maker's quarterly outlook was cautious due to lackluster enterprise IT spending in the United States and Europe.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.