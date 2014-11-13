(New throughout, adds statements from both companies and
background)
By Jim Finkle and Dan Levine
Nov 13 Oracle Corp and SAP SE
have settled long-running copyright litigation for $356.7
million over improper downloads of Oracle files, ending a fierce
legal battle between the two enterprise software rivals.
The case involved SAP's TomorrowNow unit, which the German
company bought to provide software support to Oracle customers
at lower rates than what Oracle charged, hoping to persuade them
to become SAP customers.
Oracle sued SAP in 2007 after noticing thousands of
suspicious downloads of its software. A California jury awarded
Oracle $1.3 billion in 2010, but that amount was knocked down in
subsequent judicial rulings. Earlier this year a federal appeals
court said Oracle could either accept $356.7 million, or opt for
a retrial against SAP.
"We are thrilled about this landmark recovery and extremely
gratified that our efforts to protect innovation and our
shareholders' interests are duly rewarded," Oracle's general
counsel Dorian Daley said in a statement.
SAP said it was pleased that the courts "ultimately accepted
SAP's arguments to limit Oracle's excessive damages claims and
that Oracle has finally chosen to end this matter."
After Oracle sued, SAP conceded that its employees were
illegally downloading Oracle files, but it could not agree with
Oracle on damages. The 2010 trial between the two companies was
widely watched, as top Oracle executives Larry Ellison and Safra
Catz testified.
The downloads also resulted in a criminal probe, which SAP
agreed to pay $20 million to resolve.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California was Oracle USA, Inc., et al. v. SAP AG, et al,
07-cv-1658.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)