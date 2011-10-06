BRIEF-Lindsay Corp says CEO, Rick Parod, intends to retire
* Rick Parod to retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Oracle Corp ORCL.O has agreed to pay $199.5 million plus interest to settle allegations that the software giant failed to give promised discounts to the federal government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The company was also accused of making false statements about its sales practices and discounts and failing to meet its contract obligations to provide complete information about its sales practices, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington, editing by Carol Bishopric)
LUSAKA, Feb 8 First Quantum Minerals has asked a Zambian court to dismiss a $1.4 billion claim by a state-owned firm, which accused the Canadian company of irregular transactions with its local subsidiary.
Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in underwriting income.