Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 22 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd , majority owned by Oracle Corp, plans to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($180.9 million) through a share sale to institutional investors.
The founders plan to cut their stake in the company by 5.3 percent by selling as much as 4.4 million shares to meet the regulatory condition of having at least 25 percent public shareholding for companies listed in India.
It has fixed the floor price at 2,275 rupees per share for the issue which launches on Wednesday.
Earlier, real estate developer Puravankara Projects said it will raise $33 million through a share sale, while DLF Ltd raised $337 million earlier this month. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)