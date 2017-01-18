BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
By Daniel Wiessner
Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and unlawfully favored Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.
The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge in Washington said the company was prohibited from engaging in racial discrimination given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.
Oracle America is a unit of Oracle Corp.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger in a statement said the claims were baseless and "politically motivated," and that the company bases employment decisions on experience and merit.
"Oracle values diversity and inclusion, and is a responsible equal opportunity and affirmative action employer," she said.
In the complaint, the department says Oracle paid white male employees at its Redwood Shores, California headquarters more than female and non-white workers with the same job titles, even when taking into account for experience and seniority.
At the same time, according to the complaint, Oracle was far more likely to hire Asian applicants - particularly Indian people - for product development and technical roles than black, white or Hispanic job seekers.
The department also said that during its investigation, which began in 2014, Oracle refused to provide relevant information about its pay practices. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.