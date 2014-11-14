Nov 14 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :

* Raises revenue and earnings guidance after good third quarter of 2014

* Says FY revenue guidance for 2014 raised to $40-41 million; target operating profit margin of 8-10 pct

* Revenue after nine months in 2014 totalled $30.0 million, up from $23.1 million in prior-year period

* 9-month net profit was $2.3 million after a net loss of $2.1 million after nine months of 2013

* Q3 net profit of $0.8 million also was a marked improvement on net profit of $0.2 million recorded in Q3 of 2013

* Says at $10.5 million, Orad posted highest quarterly revenue in its history; figure represents a 20 percent increase compared to previous year's figure of $8.7 million