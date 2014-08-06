Aug 6 Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd : * Says Q2 net profit improved to $0.8 million after loss of $1.3 million in

prior-year period * Says H1 net profit improved to USD 1.5 million compared with a loss of USD

2.2 million in 2013 * Says H1 2014 revenue up 35 percent to USD 19.5 million after revenue of USD

2.2 million in 2013 * Says H1 2014 revenue up 35 percent to USD 19.5 million after revenue of USD

14.4 million in prior-year period * Says confirms guidance for FY 2014 - revenue to grow to USD 39 to 40 million