PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israeli drug developer Oramed Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it signed a licensing and investment deal worth over $50 million with China's Hefei Life Science & Technology Park Investments and Development Co.
Under the deal, Hefei - partly owned by Sinopharm Group - gets exclusive rights to market Oramed's oral insulin capsule in China, Hong Kong and Macau.
It will pay Oramed $11 million plus $27 million upon achieving certain milestones as well as a 10 percent royalty on net sales of the related commercialised products.
Oramed will issue to Hefei 1.155 million restricted shares at $10.39 per share for $12 million.
Oramed Chief Executive Nadav Kidron noted that China recently became the country with the largest number of diabetics in the world.
He said the payments, royalties and investments "will have a very significant impact on Oramed's future revenues and earnings" once the insulin capsule is approved in China.
Last month, Oramed said the drug met its main goals in a U.S. mid-stage trial of patients with Type 1 diabetes. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs