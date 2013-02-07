JERUSALEM Feb 7 Oramed, an Israeli
developer of oral drug delivery systems, said it will list its
shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting on Monday in a bid
to boost its investor base.
Oramed, which is developing an oral insulin capsule, said on
Thursday it will trade under the symbol ORMP. Its shares
currently trade over the counter.
"Oramed is ready to begin trading on a higher profile
exchange like Nasdaq," Nadav Kidron, Oramed's chief executive,
said. "Listing on Nasdaq should enable us to broaden our
investor reach and increase visibility and liquidity of our
share."