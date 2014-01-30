JERUSALEM Jan 30 Oramed, an Israeli
developer of oral drug delivery systems, said on Thursday a
mid-stage trial for its oral insulin capsule for the treatment
of type 2 diabetes met all primary and secondary endpoints.
During the Phase 2a trial, conducted under a U.S. Food and
Drug Administration new drug protocol, 30 patients with type 2
diabetes took part in an in-patient setting for one week.
Endpoints of safety as well as pharmacodynamic and
pharmacokinetic effects were evaluated.
"We are extremely pleased with the results, which give a
solid validation for Oramed's platform technology in general and
our oral insulin programme in particular," said Nadav Kidron,
Oramed's chief executive.
Kidron said the company is planning a Phase 2b study later
in 2014 and will initiate a Phase 2a FDA study for type 1
diabetes in the near term.