PARIS Dec 3 Orange said it will stick to an earlier plan to raise prices for its superfast 4G mobile offers in February despite low-cost rival Iliad's move on Tuesday to offer 4G speeds to customers without a price increase.

Delphine Ernotte, who heads Orange's France business, told Reuters in an interview that there were no discussions underway with Iliad about a roaming agreement on 4G.

Iliad has fired a fresh shot at Orange and rivals by saying its monthly Free Mobile subscription would remain unchanged at 19.99 euros a month including faster 4G speeds, without a long-term contract or help buying a phone.

"We are not afraid of an offer that is backed with no network," Ernotte said of Iliad's 4G announcement.

"Coverage and quality are fundamental. We will revamp our tariffs in February as planned, and the prices on 4G will increase." (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)