Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, June 3 The chief executive of French telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday that Egyptian subsidiary Mobinil would offer 10 to 15 percent of its stock on the Cairo bourse or sell a stake to a local partner in 2016.
Stephane Richard also said at a news conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo that Orange would increase its stake in a Moroccan subsidiary to 49 percent from 40 percent, as part of plans to expand in North Africa. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)