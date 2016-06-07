PARIS, June 7 Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday that he would respect the vote of the company's shareholders on his remuneration, hinting at a decision by Renault 's board that defied a shareholder vote against the chief executive's package.

"I wouldn't think of not respecting the shareholders' vote on my salary, even if it's an advisory vote," Richard said at the company's annual general meeting to applause.

Orange's shareholders were set to vote on Richard's 2015 remuneration on Tuesday as part of the so-called "say on pay" rule, under which shareholders have their say on the remuneration of the company's top managers.

Richard's total pay in cash for 2015 amounted to about 1.45 million euros ($1.65 million).

The board of French automaker Renault decided in April to stick by its decision to pay Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn 7.2 million euros($8.17 million) for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against it.

Investors representing 54 percent of voting rights opposed Ghosn's pay deal at their annual meeting. The French state proved decisive in the non-binding vote, a year after increasing its stake in the carmaker. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)