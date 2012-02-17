MOVES-Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS, Aldermore, HighVista Strategies
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss competition authority on Friday said it approved buyout firm Apax's purchase of Orange Switzerland from France Telecom.
The French telecom firm's original plan, to merge Orange Switzerland with Sunrise to better compete with market leader Swisscom, was blocked by the competition body. (Reporting by Katharina Bart. Editing by Mark Potter)
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage:
* W1 Energy secures $1bn for upstream acquisitions in Europe and US