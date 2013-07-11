PARIS, July 11 French telecoms operator Orange said on Thursday that its offices were being searched by European Union antitrust investigators, adding that it was cooperating with the probe.

"Orange is currently the target of an investigation by European Commission agencies," an Orange spokesman said. "Agents of the commission are visiting several sites of the group. The inspection in our offices could last a few days." (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Leila Abboud)